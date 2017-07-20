SAP Second-Quarter Net Profit Falls 18% to EUR668 Million

German business-software provider SAP SE (SAP.XE) reported an 18% drop in net profit for the second quarter, weighed down by restructuring and share-based compensation expenses, even as it announced a share buyback of up to 500 million euros ($575.8 million) for the year.

Net profit for the three months ended June was EUR668 million, compared with EUR813 million during same period the previous year.

Revenue rose 10% to EUR5.78 billion ($6.66 billion), driven by growth in the cloud business.

The company raised its forecast for the full year, saying it now expects cloud-and-software revenue to grow 6.5%-8.5% and total revenue to be between EUR23.3 billion and EUR23.7 billion. The outlook is based on calculations not recognized under international financial reporting standards.

July 20, 2017 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)