Power Assets 1st-Half Net Profit HK$4.02 Billion; Up 16% on Year

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (0006.HK) reported a 16% rise in first-half net profit on steady growth in its investments in Australia.

The utility-investment arm of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (0001.HK) said Thursday it recorded a net profit of 4.02 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$515 million) in the six months ended June, up from HK$3.48 billion a year earlier.

The company's first-half revenue was HK$631 million, up from HK$629 million a year earlier.

It declared an interim dividend of HK$0.77 per share and a one-off special interim dividend of HK$7.50 per share.

July 20, 2017 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)