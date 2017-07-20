Power Assets 1st-Half Net Profit HK$4.02 Billion; Up 16% on Year

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (0006.HK) reported a 16% rise in first-half net profit on steady growth in its investments in Australia.
The utility-investment arm of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (0001.HK) said Thursday it recorded a net profit of 4.02 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$515 million) in the six months ended June, up from HK$3.48 billion a year earlier.
The company's first-half revenue was HK$631 million, up from HK$629 million a year earlier.
It declared an interim dividend of HK$0.77 per share and a one-off special interim dividend of HK$7.50 per share.
Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com
July 20, 2017 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)