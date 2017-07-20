ECB Reiterates Commitment to Bond-Buying Program

The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged and retained a passage in its opening statement that reiterates its readiness to bolster its bond-buying program should economic conditions worsen.

Japan's Inflation Dream Slips Further Into Future

Japan's central bank pushed back its forecast for reaching 2% inflation for a sixth time under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, again highlighting the country's struggle to achieve stable price growth.

Duo of Central Bank Meetings Drive Stocks

Global stocks were mostly higher after a record run on Wall Street, two central bank meetings and a flurry of corporate results. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the S&P 500.

U.S. Jobless Claims Dropped Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, another signal of a buoyant job market.

EU, U.K. Make Progress in Brexit Talks But Clash Over Divorce Bill

The second round of Brexit negotiations wrapped up with the European Union acknowledging some progress but with the two sides clashing over a financial settlement the EU expects the U.K. to pay and the role of EU courts in Britain after the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Treasury Will Run Out of Money in Less Than Three Months

Oil Struggles After Rise in U.S. Output

Crude prices ticked lower Thursday as the market came under pressure from increased U.S. production, despite signs of a drawdown in stocks.

China Seeing Most Balanced Cross-Border Capital Flows in 3 Years

China is seeing the most balanced cross-border capital flows in three years thanks to stabilized yuan-rate expectations, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Thursday.

Defaults Remain Rare in China's Bond Market

China's bond market may have had a tricky year, with rising borrowing costs and a downturn in new issuance. But there's one apparent bright spot-fewer bonds are going bad.

Japan's Exports Gain for 7th Straight Month in June

Japanese exports rose 9.7% in June from a year ago, helped by steady demand overseas for semiconductors and related equipment as well as a weaker yen.

