Investors Brace for Clues on ECB's Tapering Plans

Financial markets seesawed last month after ECB President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank might soon scale back its $70 billion a month bond-buying program. He has a chance to expand on that idea on Thursday.

Bank of Japan Delays Inflation Target Date-Again

Japan's central bank pushed back its forecast for reaching 2% inflation for a sixth time under the leadership of Haruhiko Kuroda, further highlighting Japan's struggle to achieve stable price growth.

China Seeing Most Balanced Cross-Border Capital Flows in 3 Years

China is seeing the most balanced cross-border capital flows in three years thanks to stabilized yuan-rate expectations, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Thursday.

Japan's Exports Gain for 7th Straight Month in June

Japanese exports rose 9.7% in June from a year ago, helped by steady demand overseas for semiconductors and related equipment as well as a weaker yen.

Global Stocks Rise Ahead of ECB Decision

Global stocks climbed after a record run on Wall Street, in a busy day set to include two central bank meetings and a flurry of corporate results.

Australia's Job Market Remains Strong

Australia's resource-rich economy posted an impressive full-time employment growth in June, adding to a picture of a rapidly improving job market, a trend that has currency and bond market traders buzzing about the potential for higher interest rates soon.

House Lawmakers Put Definition of 'Systemically Important' in Play

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is seeking to change the way the government designates banks as being "systemically important," a label that triggers tougher oversight.

CBO Says Obamacare Repeal Would Increase Uninsured by 32 Million by 2026

A Senate Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cause 32 million more people to be without insurance coverage by 2026 and decrease federal deficits by $473 billion, according to a new federal report released Wednesday.

Fed Faces Inflation Riddle

The Fed is likely to stand pat on policy when it concludes a policy meeting next week, but it faces a debate about the future path of interest-rate increases because of a deepening puzzle over inflation.

'Fiduciary' Rule Accelerates Account Shift Across Brokerage Industry

A new retirement-savings rule that began to take effect last month is already having an impact on the brokerage industry.

