Investors Brace for Clues on ECB's Tapering Plans

Financial markets seesawed last month after ECB President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank might soon scale back its $70 billion a month bond-buying program. He has a chance to expand on that idea on Thursday.

Bank of Japan Pushes Back Inflation Target Time Frame

Japan's central bank pushed back its forecast for reaching 2% inflation for a sixth time under the leadership of Haruhiko Kuroda, further highlighting Japan's struggle to achieve stable price growth.

China Seeing Most Balanced Cross-Border Capital Flows in 3 Years

China is seeing the most balanced cross-border capital flows in three years thanks to stabilized yuan-rate expectations, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Thursday.

Japan's Exports Gain for 7th Straight Month in June

Japanese exports rose 9.7% in June from a year ago, helped by steady demand overseas for semiconductors and related equipment as well as a weaker yen.

Global Stocks Rise, But Caution Prevails Ahead of Central Bank Comments

Japan's equity markets rose Thursday, leading stock markets in Asia after the Bank of Japan raised its economic growth forecasts while once again pushing back its inflation target.

Australia's Job Market Remains Strong

Australia's resource-rich economy posted an impressive full-time employment growth in June, adding to a picture of a rapidly improving job market, a trend that has currency and bond market traders buzzing about the potential for higher interest rates soon.

House Lawmakers Put Definition of 'Systemically Important' in Play

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is seeking to change the way the government designates banks as being "systemically important," a label that triggers tougher oversight.

CBO Says Obamacare Repeal Would Increase Uninsured by 32 Million by 2026

A Senate Republican push to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cause 32 million more people to be without insurance coverage by 2026 and decrease federal deficits by $473 billion, according to a new federal report released Wednesday.

Fed Faces Inflation Riddle

The Fed is likely to stand pat on policy when it concludes a policy meeting next week, but it faces a debate about the future path of interest-rate increases because of a deepening puzzle over inflation.

'Fiduciary' Rule Accelerates Account Shift Across Brokerage Industry

A new retirement-savings rule that began to take effect last month is already having an impact on the brokerage industry.

