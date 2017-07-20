Oil Struggles After Rise in U.S. Output

Crude prices ticked lower Thursday as the market came under pressure from increased U.S. production, despite signs of a drawdown in stocks.

Canadian Utility Hydro One to Buy Avista

Hydro One said it has agreed to buy Avista for $53 a share as the Canadian utility company seeks to expand its North American footprint.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that natural-gas stockpiles grew by 32 billion cubic feet, 46% less than average for this time of year.

Oil Rises on Bigger-Than-Expected Inventory Decline

Oil prices climbed to a six-week high Wednesday after a U.S. government report showed sharp drawdowns in oil and fuel stockpiles.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline both fell more than expected for the week ended July 14, according to government data. Crude-oil supplies dropped by 4.7 million barrels when a 3.1 million-barrel decline was expected.

Traders Falter in Worst First Half for Commodities Since 2010

Major commodity players such as banks and hedge funds have stumbled, as low volatility and a faltering oil recovery derailed returns during the first half.

BHP Billiton to Ramp Up U.S. Shale Activity

BHP Billiton forecast a rise in overall production over the year ahead as it continues to lift iron-ore output and anticipates a rebound in copper and coking-coal volumes.

Daimler Plans Emissions Modifications on More Than Three Million Vehicles

Daimler said it would tweak the engine software on more than three million diesel vehicles to improve emissions amid probes in the U.S. and Europe into allegations that the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars cheated on emissions.

Arbitration Provision Emerges as Flashpoint in Nafta Overhaul

A day after the Trump administration unveiled its objectives for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, representatives of U.S. businesses and labor sparred over the merits of the arbitration system contained in the pact.

Creditors of Puerto Rico Utility Demand a Receiver

Wall Street investors asked a court to place Puerto Rico's indebted public electric monopoly under receivership, escalating a standoff over reforming the U.S. territory's dilapidated power infrastructure.

