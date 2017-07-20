Blackstone Posts Sharply Higher Profit

Blackstone's second-quarter profit rose as its private-equity and real-estate holdings appreciated.

PepsiCo CEO Picks a No. 2, but No 'Heir Apparent'

PepsiCo's longtime leader Indra Nooyi is promoting one of her lieutenants to serve as the company's president, filling a No. 2 role that has been vacant for nearly three years and shuffling around her potential successors.

BP Said to Approach Possible Buyers for North Sea Assets

BP has approached potential buyers of its oil-and-gas production assets in the North Sea, people familiar with the matter said.

PayPal, J.P. Morgan in Deal to Expand Mobile Payments

J.P. Morgan Chase and PayPal Holdings, two of the highest-profile companies providing mobile wallets in the U.S., will now be partners as well as competitors under terms of a new deal set to be announced Thursday.

Unilever Reassures Investors With Strong Earnings

Unilever reported a sharp rise in first-half profit and forecast better-than-expected margins for the full year, making good for now on its promise to improve its performance after fending off a $143 billion takeover approach from Kraft Heinz.

Publicis Results Boosted by Improved U.S. Performance

Publicis Groupe kicked off earnings season for ad holding firms with better-than-expected results that showed an improvement in its North American business.

Volvo Accelerates Toward Electric Future With China's Geely

Volvo Car and Zhejiang Geely unveiled plans for wide-ranging collaboration to develop new technology that aims to accelerate Volvo's transformation into an all-electric auto brand and fuel Geely's global ambitions.

Volvo, Fueled by China Sales, Stays on Track for Record Year

The Swedish car maker, owned by China's Geely, says it is on course for record sales in 2017 after logging a 23% net-profit gain in the latest quarter, buoyed by growth in Asia.

Activist Investor Takes Fresh Aim at BHP Billiton's Potash Plans

BHP Billiton Ltd.'s incoming chairman faces another early test as one of the activist investors dogging the mining company warned against misspending billions of dollars in shareholder money diversifying into potash.

The Saga Isn't Over for Dalian Wanda

Dalian Wanda Group may hope a last-minute tweak to a deal to sell nearly $10 billion of hotel and amusement park assets can solve some its near-term problems. Yet Beijing may still not be applauding.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)