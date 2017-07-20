Unilever Reassures Investors With Strong Earnings

Continue Reading Below

Unilever reported a sharp rise in first-half profit and forecast better-than-expected margins for the full year, making good for now on its promise to improve its performance after fending off a $143 billion takeover approach from Kraft Heinz.

Publicis Results Boosted by Improved U.S. Performance

Publicis Groupe kicked off earnings season for ad holding firms with better-than-expected results that showed an improvement in its North American business.

Volvo, Fueled by China Sales, Stays on Track for Record Year

The Swedish car maker, owned by China's Geely, says it is on course for record sales in 2017 after logging a 23% net-profit gain in the latest quarter, buoyed by growth in Asia.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Investor Takes Fresh Aim at BHP Billiton's Potash Plans

BHP Billiton Ltd.'s incoming chairman faces another early test as one of the activist investors dogging the mining company warned against misspending billions of dollars in shareholder money diversifying into potash.

Nintendo Earnings: What to Watch

The company is expected to raise its sales forecast for the recently launched console-handheld hybrid Nintendo Switch when it reports earnings next week.

Qualcomm Profit Plunges Without Royalties From Apple

Qualcomm said profit fell 40% in its latest quarter, the first in years that didn't include patent royalties on devices from Apple.

Canadian Utility Hydro One to Buy Avista

Hydro One said it has agreed to buy Avista for $53 a share as the Canadian utility company seeks to expand its North American footprint.

Jana Sells Whole Foods Stake

Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund whose push to shake-up Whole Foods Market helped prompt Amazon.com to buy the natural grocer, has sold its stake in the company.

American Express Profit Falls

American Express Co. said Wednesday its second-quarter earnings fell 33% from last year amid heavy competition from large banks and the loss of its 16-year exclusive relationship with Costco Wholesale Corp.

T-Mobile Subscriber Base Grows

T-Mobile US Inc. continued to grow in the second quarter and raised projections for the year, saying that it still expects to capture all of the growth in the market's most desirable customer group.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)