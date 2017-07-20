Felda Global Ventures Names Khairil Anuar Aziz as Officer-in-Charge -- Update

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysian state-owned palm oil firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd. (5222.KU) has appointed Khairil Anuar Aziz, chief operating officer of its logistics sector, to be the company's officer-in-charge.

Mr. Khairil, who has been with the company since 2012, will take over the duties and responsibilities of the suspended group president and chief executive, Zakaria Arshad, according to a local stock-exchange filing.

Felda Global also said the board executive committee had been disbanded, effective immediately.

The company is the world's third-largest operator of palm plantations. In early June, Felda Global disclosed the suspension of senior executives including Mr. Zakaria to facilitate an investigation into a transaction of one of its subsidiaries.

Shares of Felda Global ended Thursday down 1.2% at 1.66 ringgit, trimming year-to-date gains to around 7%.

