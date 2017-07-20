Anglo American Platinum Maintains 2017 Production Guidance

Precious metals producer Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS.JO) Thursday maintained its 2017 guidance as it reported that its total platinum production during the second quarter of the year increased 5%.

The Johannesburg-listed miner said total platinum production during the second quarter ended June 30, rose to 617,100 ounces from a year earlier.

The company said sales volumes was down 26% to 600,500 ounces during the period compared with a year earlier which had additional sales of metal reflecting the recovery at the Precious Metals Refinery after a planned stocktake and safety stoppage in the first quarter of 2016.

Anglo American Platinum said its full-year production guidance remains unchanged at 2.35 to 2.40 million platinum ounces.

