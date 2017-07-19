Rutgers University raises tuition by 1.85 percent

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University has approved a tuition increase for the coming school year.

The university's board of governors voted Wednesday to raise tuition and fees 1.85 percent for undergraduate students.

The increase means that a typical in-state, full-time arts and sciences undergraduate living at the school's main New Brunswick campus will be charged $27,090.

Tuition rose 1.7 percent last year, about 2 percent in 2015 and 2014, and by 3.3 percent in 2013.

Costs vary depending on which school and campus a student attends.

Rutgers president Robert Barchi says that public colleges across the country face significant financial challenges and he's proud that Rutgers has kept its cost increases to a minimum.