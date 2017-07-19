Global Shares Rise Amid Strong Corporate Earnings

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks were broadly higher, supported by a bounce in the technology sector and better-than-expected corporate results.

BOJ More Confident About Bond Yield Management

Bank of Japan officials are feeling more confident about the sustainability of their framework for managing bond yields after tamping down an uptick in rates this month.

Australian Regulator Raises Capital Target for Banks

Australia's biggest banks face having to hold billions of dollars more in capital after the industry regulator ratcheted up minimum requirements to ensure lenders can withstand future crises.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

White House to Nominate Peirce as Republican SEC Commissioner

The Trump administration plans to nominate Hester Peirce to fill a vacancy as a Republican member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the White House said.

Financial Regulators Edge Closer to Showdown Over Arbitration Rule

Two financial regulators edged closer to a showdown Tuesday over a new rule easing the ability for consumers to band together and sue banks

GOP Stares Down Loss on Health-Care Push

Senate Republican leaders said Tuesday they would push ahead with a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act early next week even as GOP defections made it clear the effort would fail.

Ecuador to Pump Over OPEC Oil Limit

Ecuador has broken ranks with fellow OPEC members as the South American country's energy minister said it could no longer hold up its end of an agreement to cut oil production.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 3.1 million barrels, while gasoline is expected to show a decrease of 600,000 barrels

Canada's Housing Market Responds to Curbs, Minister Says

The sudden cooling in Toronto's once-frothy housing market is an encouraging sign and suggests a series of nonrate tools deployed by Canadian authorities are finally having their "desired" effect, the country's finance minister said.

NYSE Backs Rollback of Rule Meant to Boost Accounting Quality

The president of the New York Stock Exchange called Tuesday for lawmakers to scrap an Enron-era auditing rule intended to guard against accounting fraud.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)