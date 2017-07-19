Oil Subdued Amid Expectation for Rising Crude Stocks

Oil prices were mainly flat, as investors awaited new U.S. government data that was expected to show an increase in U.S. crude inventories last week.

BHP Billiton to Ramp Up U.S. Shale Activity

BHP Billiton forecast a rise in overall production over the year ahead as it continues to lift iron-ore output and anticipates a rebound in copper and coking-coal volumes.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 3.1 million barrels, while gasoline is expected to show a decrease of 600,000 barrels

Daimler Plans Emissions Modifications on More Than Three Million Vehicles

Daimler said it would tweak the engine software on more than three million diesel vehicles to improve emissions amid probes in the U.S. and Europe into allegations that the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars cheated on emissions.

Arbitration Provision Emerges as Flashpoint in Nafta Overhaul

A day after the Trump administration unveiled its objectives for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, representatives of U.S. businesses and labor sparred over the merits of the arbitration system contained in the pact.

Creditors of Puerto Rico Utility Demand a Receiver

Wall Street investors asked a court to place Puerto Rico's indebted public electric monopoly under receivership, escalating a standoff over reforming the U.S. territory's dilapidated power infrastructure.

U.S. Weighs Sanctions on Venezuela

The Trump administration said it was prepared to impose "strong and swift" economic sanctions on Venezuela, including banning its crude-oil exports to the U.S., if its president proceeds with a plan to rewrite the constitution.

Ecuador to Pump Over OPEC Oil Limit

Ecuador has broken ranks with fellow OPEC members as the South American country's energy minister said it could no longer hold up its end of an agreement to cut oil production.

Oil Edges Up Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices rose, reviving a recent string of gains on several factors, including a falling dollar and more momentum behind the idea that the worst of a longstanding glut may be past.

Trump Administration Slaps Iran With Additional Sanctions

The sanctions targeted its elite military unit and ballistic missile program, in a move that heightened tensions between the two countries and raised new questions about the fate of the 2015 international nuclear deal.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)