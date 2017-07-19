Jana Sells Whole Foods Stake

Jana Partners, the activist hedge fund whose push to shake-up Whole Foods Market helped prompt Amazon.com to buy the natural grocer, has sold its stake in the company.

Qualcomm Profit Plunges Without Royalties From Apple

Qualcomm said profit fell 40% in its latest quarter, the first in years that didn't include patent royalties on devices from Apple.

American Express Profit Falls

American Express Co. said Wednesday its second-quarter earnings fell 33% from last year amid heavy competition from large banks and the loss of its 16-year exclusive relationship with Costco Wholesale Corp.

T-Mobile Subscriber Base Grows

T-Mobile US Inc. continued to grow in the second quarter and raised projections for the year, saying that it still expects to capture all of the growth in the market's most desirable customer group.

Canadian Utility Hydro One to Buy Avista

Hydro One said it has agreed to buy Avista for $53 a share as the Canadian utility company seeks to expand its North American footprint.

Morgan Stanley Tops Goldman in Trading Again

Morgan Stanley said its second-quarter profit rose to $1.76 billion as the Wall Street firm's traders delivered strong results, topping rival Goldman Sachs for the second straight quarter. Earnings and revenue beat expectations.

Univision Fields Takeover Interest Amid IPO Delays

Univision has been fielding interest from potential bidders, including cable mogul John Malone, after the media company's initial public offering was delayed.

Appeals Court Overturns Convictions of Two Traders in Libor Scandal

An appeals-court panel overturned the convictions of two former Rabobank traders in the scandal over attempted manipulation of the London interbank offered rate, saying the men's Fifth Amendment rights were violated.

CSX Warns of 'Bumps in the Road' as It Tightens Rail Schedules

CSX Corp. is telling some shippers to brace for growing pains, including additional days of transit times, as the railway implements Chief Executive Hunter Harrison's plan to tighten schedules.

Spice Maker McCormick Adds French's Mustard to Its Shelf

McCormick said it agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division, whose brands include French's mustard, for $4.2 billion, the latest in a wave of deal activity in packaged foods.

