Akzo Nobel Chief Quits Over Health

Dutch paint giant Akzo Nobel said its chief executive has resigned for health reasons, though the unexpected move won't slow its plan to spin off its chemicals business to appease shareholders.

Spice Maker McCormick Adds French's Mustard to Its Shelf

McCormick said it agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food division, whose brands include French's mustard, for $4.2 billion, the latest in a wave of deal activity in packaged foods.

Apple Picks New Chief for One Its Toughest Markets: China

The tech titan has named Isabel Ge Mahe to a newly created executive role to oversee operations in a market where the iPhone maker faces increasingly fierce competition and regulatory challenges.

Samsung's Siri Rival, Bixby, Hopes to Have You at 'Hello'

After a string of delays, the English-language version of Samsung's virtual assistant Bixby has launched in the U.S., presenting a new rival to Apple's Siri.

Smartphone Makers Join Apple's Battle Against Qualcomm

A group of leading smartphone manufacturers are joining Apple in a legal battle against Qualcomm, claiming that the chip maker charges excessive patent licenses and violates antitrust laws.

Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks in Merger Talks

Discovery Communications is in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive, people familiar with the situation said, a deal that would unite two media companies trying to chart a course in a cable-TV industry being upended by digital consumption.

BHP Billiton to Ramp Up U.S. Shale Activity

BHP Billiton forecast a rise in overall production over the year ahead as it continues to lift iron-ore output and anticipates a rebound in copper and coking-coal volumes.

Crown Castle to Buy Lightower for $7.1 Billion

Crown Castle International has reached an agreement to buy LTS Group Holdings in a roughly $7.1 billion deal

América Móvil Profit Nearly Doubles

Net profit at Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil nearly doubled in the second quarter thanks to higher sales and operating gains, coupled with smaller foreign exchange losses

IBM Revenue Decline Continues to Pressure Bottom Line

International Business Machines said second-quarter profit fell 6.9% from a year earlier as revenue declined in the business units that include its cloud computing and Watson-artificial intelligence operations.

July 19, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)