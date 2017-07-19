Spice Maker McCormick Adds French's Mustard to Its Shelf

The U.S. company agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's food unit, whose brands also include Frank's RedHot hot sauce, for $4.2 billion, the latest in a wave of deal activity in the global packaged-foods sector.

Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks in Merger Talks

Discovery Communications is in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive, people familiar with the situation said, a deal that would unite two media companies trying to chart a course in a cable TV industry being upended by digital consumption.

BHP Billiton to Ramp Up U.S. Shale Activity

BHP Billiton forecast a rise in overall production over the year ahead as it continues to lift iron-ore output and anticipates a rebound in copper and coking-coal volumes.

Crown Castle to Buy Lightower for $7.1 Billion

Crown Castle International has reached an agreement to buy LTS Group Holdings in a roughly $7.1 billion deal

América Móvil Profit Nearly Doubles

Net profit at Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil nearly doubled in the second quarter thanks to higher sales and operating gains, coupled with smaller foreign exchange losses

IBM Revenue Decline Continues to Pressure Bottom Line

International Business Machines said second-quarter profit fell 6.9% from a year earlier as revenue declined in the business units that include its cloud computing and Watson-artificial intelligence operations.

Former IT Worker Settles Insider-Trading Accusations in 2012 Apple Merger

A former technology worker at a biometrics company that Apple Inc. (AAPL) bought in 2012 agreed to pay nearly $280,000 to resolve insider trading accusations.

United Latest Airline to Ride New Fares and Fees to Higher Revenue

United Continental said profit and revenue rose in the second quarter, the latest airline to find success offering a wider range of fare categories and fees.

Daimler Plans Emissions Modifications on More Than 3 Million Vehicles

Daimler said it would tweak the engine software on more than three million diesel vehicles to improve emissions amid probes in the U.S. and Europe into allegations that the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars cheated on emissions.

Target CEO Sees Slowdown in Hispanic Spending

Hispanic consumers in the U.S. are shopping less, Target's chief executive said, potentially deepening the country's retail woes.

