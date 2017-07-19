On Our Radar

2 new Harry Potter books set to be published in October

FILE - In this April 9, 2015 file photo, Author J.K. Rowling speaks at the Empire State Building during a lighting ceremony and to mark the launch of her non-profit children's organization Lumos in New York. Rowling announced Friday, June 26, 2015, ... that a new play called "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will open at London's Palace Theatre about a year from now in the summer of 2016. Rowling tweeted that the play explores "an untold part of Harry's story" and is not a prequel.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (The Associated Press)

Two new books from the Harry Potter universe are set to be released as part of a British exhibition that celebrates the 20th anniversary of the launch of the series.

The British Library’s Harry Potter exhibition, “A History of Magic,” opens in October and runs through February 2018. In an earnings statement released Tuesday, British publishing house Bloomsbury revealed that two new Potter books will be released in conjunction with the event.

“Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition” promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter’s wizarding school, Hogwarts. “Harry Potter - A Journey Through A History of Magic” will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

Both books will be published in October.