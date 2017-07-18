Shire plc Shire Plc : Notice Of Results

TIDMSHP

Shire to announce second quarter 2017 results

Dublin, Ireland - July 18, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG),

will announce second quarter 2017 earnings on Thursday August 3, 2017.

Results press release will be issued at: 12:00 BST / 07:00 EDT

Investor conference call time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

Live conference call for investors:

Flemming Ornskov, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Poulton, Chief

Financial Officer will host the investor and analyst conference call at

9:00 EDT / 14:00 BST.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

UK dial in: 0808 237 0030 or 020 3139 4830

US dial in: 1 866 928 7517 or 1 718 873 9077

International http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Acc

Access ess_List.pdf

Numbers:

Password/Conf 96350792#

ID:

Live Webcast: http://investors.shire.com/presentations-and-reports/quarterly-re

sults-and-presentations

Replay:

A replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks by phone

and by webcast for three months. Replay information can be found on the

Investor Relations section of Shire's website at

http://investors.shire.com/.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving

people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We

strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in

more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including

Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage

Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and

Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop

and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of

people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need

conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the

fullest.

www.shire.com

