On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 17

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09

Continue Reading Below

Ark 0 2 5 6 24 22 56 56 15 14

Ill 2 2 8 8 23 24 56 56 11 10

Ind 4 4 11 10 36 36 41 42 8 8

Iowa 2 2 8 7 27 24 54 57 9 10

Ks 1 1 5 4 35 31 54 59 5 5

Ky 1 1 4 3 18 18 67 68 10 10

La 1 0 4 4 14 17 65 65 16 14

Mich 2 4 6 7 24 24 55 58 13 7

Minn 1 0 5 5 22 22 59 60 13 13

Miss 0 0 6 9 27 26 39 45 28 20

Mo 2 2 5 5 28 31 57 54 8 8

Nebr 4 2 8 6 25 26 56 61 7 5

NC 0 0 5 3 20 18 60 71 15 8

ND 9 6 16 13 35 34 37 44 3 3

Ohio 4 3 11 8 35 36 40 40 10 13

SD 14 11 19 17 38 38 27 31 2 3

Tenn 1 3 3 4 12 12 54 53 30 28

Wis 2 2 6 5 21 19 56 59 15 15

18-state

avg 3 3 8 8 28 27 51 52 10 10

yr-ago 2 1 5 5 22 23 57 57 14 14

PROGRESS:

--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--

07/16 07/09 2016 Avg 07/16 07/09 2016 Avg

Ark 84 79 82 67 62 54 55 40

Ill 56 31 57 54 17 5 14 13

Ind 50 31 53 52 13 1 17 14

Iowa 54 33 62 53 11 5 18 11

Ks 44 27 35 34 6 3 4 5

Ky 36 22 29 33 16 2 7 9

La 91 87 88 85 81 67 66 65

Mich 53 23 40 47 16 3 7 7

Minn 48 25 69 56 10 1 11 10

Miss 85 79 75 76 63 38 47 45

Mo 44 23 41 31 14 2 9 4

Nebr 66 51 50 56 11 0 1 11

NC 34 26 31 26 12 2 12 10

ND 40 24 65 54 5 1 17 12

Ohio 40 25 46 44 9 1 7 6

SD 49 29 63 57 5 1 15 9

Tenn 57 40 52 41 22 6 25 17

Wis 36 22 66 40 5 0 20 8

18-state

avg 52 34 56 51 16 7 16 13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)