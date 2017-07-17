USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 17

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09
Ark 0 2 5 6 24 22 56 56 15 14
Ill 2 2 8 8 23 24 56 56 11 10
Ind 4 4 11 10 36 36 41 42 8 8
Iowa 2 2 8 7 27 24 54 57 9 10
Ks 1 1 5 4 35 31 54 59 5 5
Ky 1 1 4 3 18 18 67 68 10 10
La 1 0 4 4 14 17 65 65 16 14
Mich 2 4 6 7 24 24 55 58 13 7
Minn 1 0 5 5 22 22 59 60 13 13
Miss 0 0 6 9 27 26 39 45 28 20
Mo 2 2 5 5 28 31 57 54 8 8
Nebr 4 2 8 6 25 26 56 61 7 5
NC 0 0 5 3 20 18 60 71 15 8
ND 9 6 16 13 35 34 37 44 3 3
Ohio 4 3 11 8 35 36 40 40 10 13
SD 14 11 19 17 38 38 27 31 2 3
Tenn 1 3 3 4 12 12 54 53 30 28
Wis 2 2 6 5 21 19 56 59 15 15
18-state
avg 3 3 8 8 28 27 51 52 10 10
yr-ago 2 1 5 5 22 23 57 57 14 14
PROGRESS:
--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--
07/16 07/09 2016 Avg 07/16 07/09 2016 Avg
Ark 84 79 82 67 62 54 55 40
Ill 56 31 57 54 17 5 14 13
Ind 50 31 53 52 13 1 17 14
Iowa 54 33 62 53 11 5 18 11
Ks 44 27 35 34 6 3 4 5
Ky 36 22 29 33 16 2 7 9
La 91 87 88 85 81 67 66 65
Mich 53 23 40 47 16 3 7 7
Minn 48 25 69 56 10 1 11 10
Miss 85 79 75 76 63 38 47 45
Mo 44 23 41 31 14 2 9 4
Nebr 66 51 50 56 11 0 1 11
NC 34 26 31 26 12 2 12 10
ND 40 24 65 54 5 1 17 12
Ohio 40 25 46 44 9 1 7 6
SD 49 29 63 57 5 1 15 9
Tenn 57 40 52 41 22 6 25 17
Wis 36 22 66 40 5 0 20 8
18-state
avg 52 34 56 51 16 7 16 13
