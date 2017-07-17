USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 17

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
Continue Reading Below
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
in pct 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/17/16
v poor 3 3 2 2 2 1 2
poor 8 8 7 6 5 5 5
fair 28 27 27 26 26 28 22
good 51 52 54 56 57 57 57
exlnt 10 10 10 10 10 9 14
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/17/16
Ark 105 104 104 103 105 105 97
Ill 102 101 103 103 102 101 106
Ind 95 95 96 96 97 96 106
Iowa 100 102 104 105 105 104 108
Kans 99 101 102 103 102 100 100
Ky 105 106 107 106 106 105 104
La 108 107 106 105 108 107 104
Mich 103 99 102 103 105 104 99
Minn 105 105 105 107 107 107 108
Miss 107 104 106 104 103 105 104
Mo 101 100 100 102 101 101 102
Neb 99 100 102 102 103 105 107
NC 106 106 107 107 106 103 105
ND 87 91 92 94 97 97 104
Ohio 95 98 100 101 101 101 102
SD 81 85 87 88 93 92 101
Tenn 112 110 111 113 112 109 109
Wis 104 105 105 105 107 106 113
18-state
avg 99 100 101 102 102 102 104
Yr ago 104 105 104 105 105 105 NA
Write to Rodney Christian at csstat@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 17, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)