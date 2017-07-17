On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 17

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/17/16

v poor 3 3 2 2 2 1 2

poor 8 8 7 6 5 5 5

fair 28 27 27 26 26 28 22

good 51 52 54 56 57 57 57

exlnt 10 10 10 10 10 9 14

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

07/16 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/17/16

Ark 105 104 104 103 105 105 97

Ill 102 101 103 103 102 101 106

Ind 95 95 96 96 97 96 106

Iowa 100 102 104 105 105 104 108

Kans 99 101 102 103 102 100 100

Ky 105 106 107 106 106 105 104

La 108 107 106 105 108 107 104

Mich 103 99 102 103 105 104 99

Minn 105 105 105 107 107 107 108

Miss 107 104 106 104 103 105 104

Mo 101 100 100 102 101 101 102

Neb 99 100 102 102 103 105 107

NC 106 106 107 107 106 103 105

ND 87 91 92 94 97 97 104

Ohio 95 98 100 101 101 101 102

SD 81 85 87 88 93 92 101

Tenn 112 110 111 113 112 109 109

Wis 104 105 105 105 107 106 113

18-state

avg 99 100 101 102 102 102 104

Yr ago 104 105 104 105 105 105 NA

