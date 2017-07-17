On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 17

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09

Colo 6 5 10 13 16 15 57 58 11 9

Ill 2 2 7 7 29 28 47 50 15 13

Ind 5 5 13 12 35 35 39 41 8 7

Iowa 1 1 5 3 23 19 58 62 13 15

Kans 2 1 8 7 31 31 48 51 11 10

Ky 1 1 3 2 12 10 68 72 16 15

Mich 2 2 6 8 26 23 53 55 13 12

Minn 1 1 4 3 16 16 63 63 16 17

Mo 1 2 5 5 25 25 58 56 11 12

Nebr 4 2 8 7 23 23 52 56 13 12

NC 1 1 2 2 17 15 57 63 23 19

ND 9 8 15 12 31 28 41 49 4 3

Ohio 2 2 7 8 37 37 42 43 12 10

Pa 0 0 1 2 10 17 49 47 40 34

SD 14 11 24 17 32 35 29 34 1 3

Tenn 0 1 1 1 8 7 47 46 44 45

Texas 0 0 3 6 25 27 54 53 18 14

Wisc 3 2 8 7 23 22 47 51 19 18

18-state

avg 3 3 8 7 25 25 51 52 13 13

yr-ago 1 1 4 4 19 19 57 58 19 18

PROGRESS:

--Silking--

07/16 07/09 2016 Avg

Colo 9 1 15 18

Ill 63 33 74 68

Ind 39 19 46 51

Iowa 37 7 62 45

Kans 55 36 61 59

Ky 76 59 73 65

Mich 15 2 19 25

Minn 20 3 46 35

Mo 81 51 90 73

Nebr 47 14 51 48

NC 93 87 92 93

ND 11 4 24 20

Ohio 34 10 28 38

Pa 23 6 28 37

SD 11 2 34 26

Tenn 90 81 90 86

Tex 70 65 73 78

Wis 5 0 29 20

18-state

avg 40 19 53 47

