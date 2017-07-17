USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 17

For the week ended Jul 16, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09 07/16 07/09
Colo 6 5 10 13 16 15 57 58 11 9
Ill 2 2 7 7 29 28 47 50 15 13
Ind 5 5 13 12 35 35 39 41 8 7
Iowa 1 1 5 3 23 19 58 62 13 15
Kans 2 1 8 7 31 31 48 51 11 10
Ky 1 1 3 2 12 10 68 72 16 15
Mich 2 2 6 8 26 23 53 55 13 12
Minn 1 1 4 3 16 16 63 63 16 17
Mo 1 2 5 5 25 25 58 56 11 12
Nebr 4 2 8 7 23 23 52 56 13 12
NC 1 1 2 2 17 15 57 63 23 19
ND 9 8 15 12 31 28 41 49 4 3
Ohio 2 2 7 8 37 37 42 43 12 10
Pa 0 0 1 2 10 17 49 47 40 34
SD 14 11 24 17 32 35 29 34 1 3
Tenn 0 1 1 1 8 7 47 46 44 45
Texas 0 0 3 6 25 27 54 53 18 14
Wisc 3 2 8 7 23 22 47 51 19 18
18-state
avg 3 3 8 7 25 25 51 52 13 13
yr-ago 1 1 4 4 19 19 57 58 19 18
PROGRESS:
--Silking--
07/16 07/09 2016 Avg
Colo 9 1 15 18
Ill 63 33 74 68
Ind 39 19 46 51
Iowa 37 7 62 45
Kans 55 36 61 59
Ky 76 59 73 65
Mich 15 2 19 25
Minn 20 3 46 35
Mo 81 51 90 73
Nebr 47 14 51 48
NC 93 87 92 93
ND 11 4 24 20
Ohio 34 10 28 38
Pa 23 6 28 37
SD 11 2 34 26
Tenn 90 81 90 86
Tex 70 65 73 78
Wis 5 0 29 20
18-state
avg 40 19 53 47
July 17, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)