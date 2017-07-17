Renault First-Half Vehicle Sales Climb 10%

Renault SA (RNO.FR) Monday said its worldwide vehicle sales rose 10% in the first half, far outstripping the wider market, as the French car maker benefited from the introduction of revamped models and booked strong growth in many emerging markets

Renault sold 1.88 million vehicles in the first six months of the year compared with 1.70 million in the same period last year. The wider market advanced 2.6% in the first half, according to Renault.

Sales in the Americas grew 15% in the wake of market recoveries in Brazil and Argentina. In the Asia Pacific region, sales advanced 51% and in Russia Renault saw the first increase in volume in four years.

In France, the company's largest single market, sales rose a modest 1.8%, but it was Renault's best first-half showing in its home country in six years.

The company said it sees the global car market growing between 1.5% and 2.5% this years with the European market excepted to have a 2% advance. Growth is expected to be 5% in Russia, Brazil and China.

