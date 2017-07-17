Nasdaq Rises for Seventh Consecutive Session

The Nasdaq rose for a seventh straight session, extending its rebound after last month's turbulence in technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 retreated from records.

Banking Regulator Urges CFPB to Delay Rule Barring Mandatory Arbitration

A fight between regulators escalated Monday when President Trump's acting national banking regulator urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to delay a rule barring mandatory arbitration requirements between financial firms and customers.

U.K. Resumes Brexit Talks With EU

U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier returned to the negotiating table, with the focus on U.K. and EU citizens' rights after Brexit and how much London must pay to cover the U.K.'s outstanding financial commitments to the bloc.

Dow Transports Say This Rally Could Keep Truckin'

An index of plane, train, and shipping companies has been hitting fresh record highs this month, a bullish signal for those who track the century-old Dow Theory.

Fresh Highs for Markets Leave Some Investors Digging for Value

As valuations rise to the highest levels in years, some investors are shifting funds into the market's least-loved investments.

The Problem With China's Economic Growth

Domestic demand fueled 6.9% expansion in the second quarter, beating forecasts, but real estate fueled much of the growth and Beijing hasn't yet made a significant dent in the country's debt.

Oil Falls as Oversupply Concerns Persist

Oil prices reversed gains on Monday, as investors weighed signs of strong demand against a global glut that's proven difficult to reduce.

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

The Chinese government is putting the brakes on Dalian Wanda's overseas acquisitions, clouding the company's ambitions to become a global entertainment powerhouse.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Slower Growth in July

Conditions in the New York manufacturing sector rose at a slower pace in July, reflecting a decline in new orders and shipments, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Robotic Hogwash! Artificial Intelligence Will Not Take Over Wall Street

A decade on, artificial intelligence and machine learning are the buzzwords in automated investment. But for all the hype, applying AI to investment still has serious problems.

