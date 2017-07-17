U.S. Stocks Little Changed Despite Sharp Drop in Chinese Shares

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended last week at records. The S&P 500 added less than 0.1%.

Banking Regulator Urges CFPB to Delay Rule Barring Mandatory Arbitration

The Trump-appointed acting head of the national banking regulator urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to delay a rule barring mandatory arbitration requirements between financial firms and customers, escalating a fight between the two regulators.

U.K. Resumes Brexit Talks With EU

U.K. Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier returned to the negotiating table, with the focus on U.K. and EU citizens' rights after Brexit and how much London must pay to cover the U.K.'s outstanding financial commitments to the bloc.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Problem With China's Economic Growth

Domestic demand fueled 6.9% expansion in the second quarter, beating forecasts, but real estate fueled much of the growth and Beijing hasn't yet made a significant dent in the country's debt.

Oil Swings as Investors Gauge Supply

Oil prices fluctuated between gains and losses on Monday, as investors weighed signs of strong demand against a global glut that's proven difficult to reduce.

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

The Chinese government is putting the brakes on Dalian Wanda's overseas acquisitions, clouding the company's ambitions to become a global entertainment powerhouse.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey Shows Slower Growth in July

Conditions in the New York manufacturing sector rose at a slower pace in July, reflecting a decline in new orders and shipments, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Robotic Hogwash! Artificial Intelligence Will Not Take Over Wall Street

A decade on, artificial intelligence and machine learning are the buzzwords in automated investment. But for all the hype, applying AI to investment still has serious problems.

Canada Housing Sales Decline Steeply in June

A cool-down in Canadian housing now appears well under way, with last week's rate rise from the Bank of Canada expected to prolong the slowing trend.

China Maintains 6.9% Economic Growth as Beijing Walks Tightrope

The economy steamed along in the second quarter, beating forecasts and matching the growth rate in the first, as Beijing balances growth objectives against the need to rein in excessive credit and an overheating property market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)