European Shares Steady Following Chinese Market Losses

U.S. stocks were poised to reach new highs while the dollar steadied around its lowest level since October.

Oil Edges Up in Volatile Trade

Crude futures advanced Monday morning in volatile trade, amid ongoing concerns that stockpiles will prove resilient to production cuts led by the global oil cartel

Global Economy Week Ahead: Central Bank News Out Front

Central bank news will be front and center this week, with the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank holding their respective monetary policy meetings.

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

The Chinese government is putting the brakes on Dalian Wanda's overseas acquisitions, clouding the company's ambitions to become a global entertainment powerhouse.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Milk, Eggs and Bread Haven't Been This Cheap Since 2007

China Maintains 6.9% Economic Growth as Beijing Walks Tightrope

The economy steamed along in the second quarter, beating forecasts and matching the growth rate in the first, as Beijing balances growth objectives against the need to rein in excessive credit and an overheating property market.

Xi Jinping's Comments Spook Chinese Stock Markets

China's top officials signaled over the weekend that the country's campaign against runaway debt and speculation remains a priority-spooking domestic equity markets on Monday and prompting a massive injection of liquidity by the central bank.

PBOC Net Foreign-Exchange Sales Rose in June

The Chinese central bank sold a net $5.06 billion of foreign currency in June, according to calculations made by The Wall Street Journal based on People's Bank of China data.

The Vanishing Reward for Buying High-Yield Bonds

A closer look at high-yield bonds shows the reward on offer isn't quite what it seems.

Bitcoin Takes Weekend Slide

The price of the digital currency bitcoin fell over the weekend, dropping below $2,000 and farther away from its June highs, part of a broad selloff in dozens of cryptocurrencies.

July 17, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)