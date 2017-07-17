European Shares Advance as Commodities Gain

European stocks opened slightly higher despite a steep drop in Chinese markets, as a climb in commodity prices and a record finish on Wall Street proved supportive.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Central Bank News Out Front

Central bank news will be front and center this week, with the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank holding their respective monetary policy meetings.

China Maintains 6.9% Economic Growth as Beijing Walks Tightrope

The economy steamed along in the second quarter, beating forecasts and matching the growth rate in the first, as Beijing balances growth objectives against the need to rein in excessive credit and an overheating property market.

Xi Jinping's Comments Spook Chinese Stock Markets

China's top officials signaled over the weekend that the country's campaign against runaway debt and speculation remains a priority-spooking domestic equity markets on Monday and prompting a massive injection of liquidity by the central bank.

Bitcoin Takes Weekend Slide

The price of the digital currency bitcoin fell over the weekend, dropping below $2,000 and farther away from its June highs, part of a broad selloff in dozens of cryptocurrencies.

The Other 496 S&P Stocks

So much of the market's gain this year have been powered by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook that strategies that don't contain those stocks have been left behind.

From $2 Billion to Zero: A Fund Goes Bust in the Oil Patch

A $2 billion private-equity fund that borrowed heavily to buy oil and gas wells before energy prices plunged is now worth essentially nothing.

China's Xi Forges New Body to Tighten Financial Controls

President Xi Jinping announced the setup of a cabinet-level committee to coordinate China's financial regulation as the leadership focuses on keeping risks at bay.

China's Growth Is Still on Borrowed Time

The Chinese economy is performing better than expected-that gives regulators more time to crack down on leverage. Donald Trump or the Fed could upset the party, however.

Optimism in Financial Markets Fails to Show in Real Economy

Though stocks have been hitting records and big U.S. banks reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, consumers reduced their spending at midyear and became less optimistic about the future.

July 17, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)