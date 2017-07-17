From $2 Billion to Zero: A Fund Goes Bust in the Oil Patch

A $2 billion private-equity fund that borrowed heavily to buy oil and gas wells before energy prices plunged is now worth essentially nothing.

Oil Prices Notch Fifth Day of Gains

Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day Friday, as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors focused on signs of an easing supply overhang.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by Two

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 765. The nation's gas-rig count fell by two to 187 in the same period.

U.S. Boost to Oil Drilling Will Barely Dent Russia's Energy Monolith

President Donald Trump is touting policies to boost U.S. energy production and exports as a bulwark against Russia, but experts say they would have limited impact on Russia as a major energy provider.

U.S. Calls on Feuding Arab Nations to Meet to End Dispute

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Qatar and four other Arab nations to meet directly to end a feud between these crucial U.S. allies.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulator is considering making it easier for state-owned companies to list on the London Stock Exchange, potentially giving it an edge in its battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo Saudi Aramco.

Tidewater Restructuring Plan Clears Bankruptcy Court

Tidewater won confirmation of a chapter 11 turnaround plan, streamlining its balance sheet as it strives to preserve its fleet of offshore oil-and-gas-drilling service vessels.

Oil Demand Is Accelerating, IEA Says

Global oil demand is forecast to 98 million barrels a day this year, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter, the International Energy Agency said.

California Governor's Green Push Faces Key Test

California Gov. Jerry Brown may have seized the role as a global-warming crusader abroad, but back home he is struggling to unite Democrats and even environmentalists around a key piece of his climate change agenda.

U.S. Forces Kill Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan

U.S. forces in Afghanistan killed the head of Islamic State's branch in the country earlier this week, the Pentagon said Friday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)