Peltz Launches Proxy Fight Against P&G

Continue Reading Below

Investor Nelson Peltz has launched a fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble, in an effort to jolt the consumer-products giant whose sales and profit growth stalled, Peltz's Trian Fund Management said.

BNY Mellon Names Former Visa Executive Scharf CEO

Bank of New York Mellon named former Visa and J.P. Morgan Chase executive Charles Scharf as its chairman and CEO, as the trust bank looks to jump-start growth and embrace the technological changes sweeping through the financial-services industry.

KKR Elevates Two Executives as Part of Succession Planning

KKR promoted two senior executives to run its day-to-day operations, a step in planning for the succession of Henry Kravis and George Roberts, who co-founded the private-equity pioneer in 1976.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

The Chinese government is putting the brakes on Dalian Wanda's overseas acquisitions, clouding the company's ambitions to become a global entertainment powerhouse.

Church & Dwight to Buy Water Pik

Church & Dwight said Monday it will buy Water Pik for $1 billion in cash from private-equity firm MidOcean Partners.

Washington Cos. to Buy Dominion Diamond

Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond said Monday that it agreed to be acquired for $1.15 billion after a monthslong standoff with Montana-based Washington Cos.

BlackRock's Earnings Rise On Stronger Inflows

BlackRock pulled in another $103.6 billion in the second quarter, further solidifying the largest trend in asset management where billions keep flooding into lower-cost funds, often at the cost of money run by human stock and bond pickers.

FedEx Struggles to Bounce Back From Cyberattack

Customers waiting for packages abroad are experiencing significant delays as FedEx continues to reel from the effects of a June 27 cyberattack.

5 Things to Watch in Bank of America's Results

Bank of America is expected to report its second-quarter results before the market opens Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Emirates, Flydubai Connect in New Middle East Airline Alliance

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and Flydubai are going to work more closely together through a wide-ranging tie-up, in the latest sign that intensifying political and economic pressures are making Middle East carriers rethink their business plans.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)