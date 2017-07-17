Peltz Launches Proxy Fight Against P&G

Continue Reading Below

Investor Nelson Peltz has launched a fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble, in an effort to jolt the consumer-products giant whose sales and profit growth stalled, the company said.

Bank of New York Mellon Names Former Visa Executive Scharf CEO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. named former Visa and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. executive Charles Scharf as its chairman and CEO, replacing Gerald Hassell.

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

The Chinese government is putting the brakes on Dalian Wanda's overseas acquisitions, clouding the company's ambitions to become a global entertainment powerhouse.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

BlackRock's Earnings Rise On Stronger Inflows

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said its second-quarter earnings and sales rose as investors sought larger returns on their assets.

Emirates, Flydubai Connect in New Middle East Airline Alliance

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and Flydubai are going to work more closely together through a wide-ranging tie-up, in the latest sign that intensifying political and economic pressures are making Middle East carriers rethink their business plans.

Uber's Setbacks Mount as It Exits Macau

Uber said it is suspending its operations in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, the latest retreat for the ride-sharing giant as it continues to face regulatory pressure from many overseas markets.

IBM's Latest Line of Mainframe Computers Focuses on Encryption

International Business Machines on Monday is unveiling its next generation of mainframes, the industrial-strength computers that underpin industries like banking and insurance, highlighting an old product category that still drives much of its profit.

U.S. Companies Have a New 401(k) Fix: Spend More

Companies from Microsoft to Host Hotels & Resorts are boosting contributions to their workers' 401(k) plans, a move many firms have long resisted because of the costs.

Citigroup to Overhaul Prestige Rewards as Competition Heats Up

The bank is revamping some of the benefits on its premium credit card in an effort to sweeten the deal for coveted consumers who are big spenders.

Dow Jones Inadvertently Exposed Some Customers' Information

An error by Dow Jones left addresses and other information about subscribers to some of its products, including The Wall Street Journal, exposed to possible unauthorized access.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)