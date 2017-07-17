Rio Tinto Scales Back Iron Ore Guidance

Rio Tinto scaled back its export guidance for iron ore after production in the first half of the year was disrupted by wet weather and rail maintenance.

Bain's Socially Conscious Fund Makes First Deals

Bain Capital acquired organic-waste recycler Living Earth and gym operator Impact Fitness in the first deals for the private-equity firm's new socially conscious investment fund.

Signet Jewelers CEO to Retire, Citing Health Reasons

Signet Jewelers Ltd. said Monday that Chief Executive Mark Light has decided to retire for "health reasons" and will be replaced by Virginia Drosos, who has served as an independent board member since 2012.

Sears Hit With 401(k) Lawsuit

Sears Holdings and its CEO, Eddie Lampert, are being sued for allegedly encouraging participants in its 401(k) plan to buy company stock despite well-publicized struggles that have battered Sears shares since 2014.

5 Things to Watch in Bank of America's Results

Bank of America is expected to report its second-quarter results before the market opens Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Netflix Surprises With Big Subscriber Gains, Shares Soar

Netflix blew through its estimate for subscriber growth in the second quarter, adding 5.2 million users, as the streaming giant showed it is thriving in a hotly-competitive market for internet television.

Tesla Names James Murdoch and Linda Johnson Rice to Board

Tesla, which has faced criticism from its investors about a lack of independent directors, named 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and Ebony Media CEO Linda Johnson Rice to its board.

BNP Paribas Fined by Fed Over Currency Manipulation

French bank BNP Paribas agreed to pay $246 million to the U.S. Federal Reserve to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.

Activist Proxy Fight Puts Focus on P&G's Cost-Cutting Effort

Over the years when Procter & Gamble wasn't able to sell more Tide or Pampers, the company could at least point to one clear success: a sweeping, $10 billion cost-cutting plan executed ahead of schedule.

Fiat Chrysler Sponsorship of Sesame Street Puts Muppets in Driver's Seat

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is joining Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that owns the long-running children's television show, in a year-long sponsorship deal.

July 17, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)