Trian to Launch Proxy Fight Against P&G

Investor Nelson Peltz plans to launch a fight for a board seat at Procter & Gamble, in an effort to jolt the consumer-products giant whose sales and profit growth stalled.

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

Chinese regulators have ordered the nation's big banks to put the brakes on loans to Dalian Wanda Group, the giant property and entertainment company owned by billionaire Wang Jianlin.

IBM's Latest Line of Mainframe Computers Focuses on Encryption

International Business Machines on Monday is unveiling its next generation of mainframes, the industrial-strength computers that underpin industries like banking and insurance, highlighting an old product category that still drives much of its profit.

Citigroup to Overhaul Prestige Rewards as Competition Heats Up

The bank is revamping some of the benefits on its premium credit card in an effort to sweeten the deal for coveted consumers who are big spenders.

Messaging App Telegram to Boost Efforts to Remove Terror-Linked Content

The co-founder of encrypted messaging app Telegram said Sunday that it will put together a team of moderators who are familiar with Indonesia's language and culture to remove terrorist-linked content after Indonesia's government limited access to the service and threatened a complete ban.

Uber's Setbacks Mount as It Exits Macau

Uber said it is suspending its operations in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, the latest retreat for the ride-sharing giant as it continues to face regulatory pressure from many overseas markets.

Why Earnings Don't Matter at Netflix

Netflix investors can't seem to quit their favorite metric for measuring success: net subscriber additions. That could help Netflix stock when it reports second-quarter earnings but may not serve investors in the long run.

Dow Jones Inadvertently Exposed Some Customers' Information

An error by Dow Jones left addresses and other information about subscribers to some of its products, including The Wall Street Journal, exposed to possible unauthorized access.

New Jets Threaten Airbus and Boeing Duopoly

The nearly two-decade global dominance by Airbus and Boeing of the so-called single-aisle airliner market is threatened by three new competitors from China, Russia and Canada.

How Apple vs. Samsung Became a Smartphone Beauty Contest

As Apple Inc.'s 10th anniversary iPhone approaches, Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Galaxy S8, with a curvaceous display screen, is raising the design stakes.

