FedEx Struggles to Bounce Back From Cyberattack

By Imani Moise Features Dow Jones Newswires

Customers waiting for packages abroad are experiencing significant delays as FedEx Corp. continues to reel from the effects of a June 27 cyberattack.

The logistics company said Monday in a securities filing that the global cyberattack known as Petya significantly affected the operations of its TNT Express business, which has delivery operations in the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America.

FedEx said while TNT depots, hubs and facilities are operational, it has resorted to manual processes to facilitate a significant portion of operations and customer service functions.

"We cannot estimate when TNT services will be fully restored," the company said.

The company said the cyberattack will have a "material" financial impact on its operations. FedEx said it doesn't have cyber insurance or any other insurance to cover the attack.

Shares in FedEx fell 2.6% to $213.38 in morning trading.

FedEx acquired TNT Express BV last year for $4.8 billion, with the deal being the largest acquisition in FedEx's history. The Ukraine-based TNT contributed 12% to FedEx's top line in the prior fiscal year.

