FedEx Struggles to Bounce Back From Cyberattack

Customers waiting for packages abroad are experiencing significant delays as FedEx Corp. continues to reel from the effects of a June 27 cyberattack.

Continue Reading Below

The logistics company said Monday in a securities filing that the global cyberattack known as Petya significantly affected the operations of its TNT Express business, which has delivery operations in the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America.

FedEx said while TNT depots, hubs and facilities are operational, it has resorted to manual processes to facilitate a significant portion of operations and customer service functions.

"We cannot estimate when TNT services will be fully restored," the company said.

The company said the cyberattack will have a "material" financial impact on its operations. FedEx said it doesn't have cyber insurance or any other insurance to cover the attack.

Shares in FedEx fell 2.6% to $213.38 in morning trading.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

FedEx acquired TNT Express BV last year for $4.8 billion, with the deal being the largest acquisition in FedEx's history. The Ukraine-based TNT contributed 12% to FedEx's top line in the prior fiscal year.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2017 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)