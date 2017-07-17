Balfour Beatty VINCI JV Gets HS2 Contracts Valued at GBP2.5 Billion

Balfour Beatty PLC's (BBY.LN) VINCI joint venture has received two contracts worth a total 2.5 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) for High Speed 2, the proposed high-speed railway linking London, Birmingham, the East Midlands, Leeds and Manchester.

The international infrastructure group said together with VINCI Construction it will deliver on a two-part design-and-build contract.

Main construction work is scheduled to start in 2018-19, following a period of detailed design work, Balfour Beatty said.

