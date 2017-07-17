ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.22% to 143.62, the European index decreased 0.23% to 135.63, the Asian index dropped 0.24% to 163.90, the Latin American index fell 0.1% to 231.93, and the emerging-markets index declined 0.31% to 300.26.

Several Chinese companies traded actively as the country's top officials signaled recently that more measures will be taken to rein in debt and speculation. The news shook domestic equity markets, and tempered news that China's economy reached a 6.9% growth rate in the second quarter, matching its first-quarter growth and beating analyst expectations. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) fell 2.9% to $56.73, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) fell 0.2% to $188.23, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (XIN) fell 2.3% to $5.42.

July 17, 2017 18:38 ET (22:38 GMT)