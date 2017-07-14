What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 14, 2017).

Senate Republicans unveiled a revised health bill in an effort to shore up its faltering GOP support, but the measure's future remained precarious.

Trump's budget proposal would shrink federal deficits by nearly a third over the coming decade but not eliminate them, the CBO said.

A federal judge ordered a loosening of Trump's temporary ban on U.S. entry for some travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

Lawmakers will be able to delay steps to address imbalances in the system for federal disability payments due to a decline in Americans receiving such benefits.

Trump and Macron met in Paris and touted the growing bond between the U.S. and France, a pointed bid to move past divisions.

Brazil's ex-leader da Silva vowed to overturn his conviction and declared his intent to return as president.

The Justice Department said it has charged over 400 people with committing health fraud that generated $1.3 billion in false billings.

A GOP activist who mounted an effort to obtain Clinton emails died on May 14 after asphyxiating himself, according to authorities.

A federal appeals court vacated the conviction of former New York state Assembly Speaker Silver.

Died: Liu Xiaobo, 61, Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace laureate.

