Skandinaviska Seb's Second Quarter 2017 Result

"As business sentiment continued to grow more positive, customer

activity increased in all segments and markets where we operate. With

SEB's diversified business mix, we can support our customers and deliver

sustainable profitable growth also in the prevailing complex

environment. In the second quarter, operating income and operating

result increased both compared to last year and the first quarter this

year", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the

quarterly result.

The operating profit for the second quarter 2017 was SEK 5.7bn (5.5) and

return on equity 13.2 per cent (12.2). Excluding items affecting

comparability, which occurred in 2016, return on equity was 12.7 per

cent (11.7).

Operating income for the second quarter amounted to SEK 11.4bn (11.2).

Compared to the second quarter 2016, operating income increased by 2 per

cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.5bn (5.4). Compared to the

second quarter 2016, operating expenses increased by 3 per cent.

Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 6 basis

points for the quarter (5). The liquidity coverage ratio was 120 per

cent (168 at year-end). The capital position remained strong with a

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.9 per cent (18.8 at year-end).

SEB's own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity

floor and corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.

You can download the Interim Report, Press Conference Presentation and

Fact Book from

https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

For further information, please contact

Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46

73 521 02 66

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication, +46 8 763 85

77, +46 70 550 35 00

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the

EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact

persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 14 July 2017.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief

that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating

a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its

customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB

offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In

Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's operations have a strong

focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service

offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international

nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20

countries worldwide. At 30 June 2017, the Group's total assets amounted

to SEK 2,777bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,835bn.

The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at

www.sebgroup.com.

Interim Report January -- June 2017:

http://hugin.info/136036/R/2120436/807844.pdf

