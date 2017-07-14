SAP SE 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for SAP SE (SAP) second-quarter results
(figures in million euros, EPS in euro, according to Non-IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released July 20.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd Quarter 2Q17 in % Amount 2Q16
Total Revenue 5,678 +8% 26 5,239
Revenue Cloud&Software 4,762 +9% 26 4,361
Software Licenses 1,038 -0.4% 26 1,042
Software Support 2,766 +6% 26 2,598
Revenue Cloud-Subscrip.&-Support 961 +33% 26 721
Operating Profit 1,596 +5% 26 1,516
Net Profit Attributable 1,135 +16% 25 979
Earnings Per Share 0.94 +15% 26 0.82
Dividend Per Share 2017 1.31 +5% 19 1.25
Target Price 100.94 25
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Vara Research and Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 14, 2017 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)