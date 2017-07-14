U.S. Consumer Prices Unchanged in June

Continue Reading Below

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from ice cream to eye-doctor visits, was unchanged in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said Friday.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.2% in June

Spending at U.S. retailers declined in June for the second straight month. It was the first back-to-back sales drop since July and August 2016.

Shares Pause as Big Banks Kick Off Results

Stocks paused near record-highs as investors focused on results from big banks and a coming update on inflation that could steer expectations for U.S. interest rates.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Changes GDP Recipe in First Revision Since 2002

Three days before the release of second-quarter GDP, Beijing unveiled revisions to the way it measures the size of its economy, in what it says is an effort to better align its data with international standards.

Oil Struggles on Concerns About Too Much Supply

Oil prices were flat on Friday, as concerns over supply continue to outweigh the more positive news on demand

Economists Place One-in-Five Odds on Trump Reappointing Yellen

Economists place long odds on President Donald Trump nominating Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to a second term, but have little consensus on who might take her place.

WSJ's Daily Shot: How Many Hours of Work Does It Take to Buy One Unit of S&P 500?

U.S. Boost to Oil Drilling Will Barely Dent Russia's Energy Monolith

President Donald Trump is touting policies to boost U.S. energy production and exports as a bulwark against Russia, but experts say they would have limited impact on Russia as a major energy provider.

Fed's Brainard Says Asset Values May Be 'A Little Stretched'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said asset valuations "look a bit stretched" but don't show additional warning signs that might otherwise heighten concerns.

Fed Official Says More Inflation Likely Needed Before Another Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan indicated he is likely to need to see higher inflation before supporting another interest rate rise.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)