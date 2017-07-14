Asia Stocks Cool a Bit After Strong Week

Continue Reading Below

Early gains faded in some Asia-Pacific markets Friday as investors caught their breath after strong gains this week and ahead of U.S. earnings season.

Financial Regulators Tussle Over New Arbitration Rule

The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shot back at a fellow top financial regulator over a new regulation banning forced arbitration, saying there was "no basis" for his counterpart's claim that the rule puts the federal banking system at risk.

U.S. Boost to Oil Drilling Will Barely Dent Russia's Energy Monolith

President Donald Trump is touting policies to boost U.S. energy production and exports as a bulwark against Russia, but experts say they would have limited impact on Russia as a major energy provider.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Brainard Says Asset Values May Be 'A Little Stretched'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said asset valuations "look a bit stretched" but don't show additional warning signs that might otherwise heighten concerns.

U.S. Runs $90 Billion Budget Deficit in June

The U.S. ran a budget deficit in June amid higher government spending and steady revenues. Government spending exceeded revenues by $90 billion last month, the Treasury Department said.

Fed Official Says More Inflation Likely Needed Before Another Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan indicated he is likely to need to see higher inflation before supporting another interest rate rise.

Fed's Yellen: Tougher Capital Rule for Stress Tests Might Not Be Ready by 2018

The largest U.S. banks might not face a tougher capital rule when they take the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests next year, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said Thursday.

Trump Budget Wouldn't Balance in 10 Years, CBO Says

The Congressional Budget Office estimates President Trump's budget proposal would shrink deficits by nearly a third over the coming decade, but not nearly as much as the White House projects.

Peru's Central Bank Cuts Reference Interest Rate to 3.75% from 4%

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Thursday lowered its reference interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75%, saying that inflation was back within its target range while the economy continues to grow below its potential.

Central Bank of Chile Holds Benchmark Interest Rate at 2.5%

The Chilean central bank on Thursday kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.5% for a second consecutive month, following rate cuts earlier in the year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)