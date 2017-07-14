J.P. Morgan Reports Strong Earnings, Helped by Lending

J.P. Morgan said its second-quarter profit rose 13% as a boost from lending and rising rates offset weaker trading results for the nation's biggest bank by assets. Earnings and revenue beat expectations.

Citigroup's Revenue Rises Despite Slowdown in Trading

Citigroup said its second-quarter revenue grew 2%, topping Wall Street's expectations, as its trading desk saw a smaller-than-anticipated drop-off in activity.

Wells Fargo Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

Wells Fargo said its second-quarter profit rose 4.5% as the nation's third-largest bank by assets reaped the benefits of higher interest rates.

Economists Place One-in-Five Odds on Trump Reappointing Yellen

Economists place long odds on President Donald Trump nominating Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to a second term, but have little consensus on who might take her place.

Fed's Kaplan: Some Inflation Weakness 'Transitory'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said weak inflation has several drivers. Some of the weakness is "transitory," but some likely owes to increased global business competition.

How to Prepare When Central Banks All Row in the Same Direction

The risk to markets is that investors get too comfortable with the idea that by moving gradually central banks won't create much disturbance.

PNC's Earnings Rise on Loan Growth

PNC Financial Services posted earnings and revenue that topped estimates as its lending continued to grow.

The Man Behind Wall Street's Biggest Activist Bets

Gregg Hymowitz and his fund-of-hedge-funds firm EnTrustPermal are willing to write big checks on short notice to back activist investors' single-bet wagers.

Financial Regulators Tussle Over New Arbitration Rule

The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau shot back at a fellow top financial regulator over a new regulation banning forced arbitration, saying there was "no basis" for his counterpart's claim that the rule puts the federal banking system at risk.

Hedging Ebbs as U.S. Currency Weakens

Investors are diving into overseas-stock funds while ditching expectations for a rebound in the dollar, the latest market ripple of the greenback's surprise 2017 slide.

