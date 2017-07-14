U.S. Boost to Oil Drilling Will Barely Dent Russia's Energy Monolith

President Donald Trump is touting policies to boost U.S. energy production and exports as a bulwark against Russia, but experts say they would have limited impact on Russia as a major energy provider.

U.S. Calls on Feuding Arab Nations to Meet to End Dispute

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Thursday on Qatar and four other Arab nations to meet directly to end a feud between the crucial U.S. allies now in its second month.

Tidewater Restructuring Plan Clears Bankruptcy Court

Tidewater won confirmation of a chapter 11 turnaround plan, streamlining its balance sheet as it strives to preserve its fleet of offshore oil-and-gas-drilling service vessels.

Oil Prices Rise on Better Demand

Oil prices rose Thursday with growing momentum behind the International Energy Agency's prediction of higher global demand.

Oil Demand Is Accelerating, IEA Says

Global oil demand is forecast to 98 million barrels a day this year, driven in part by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. during the second quarter, the International Energy Agency said.

Natural Gas Retreats on Technical Trade

Natural-gas prices settled lower, reversing earlier gains after cresting above the $3 mark they have had trouble breaking very far past since the start of June.

California Governor's Green Push Faces Key Test

California Gov. Jerry Brown may have seized the role as a global-warming crusader abroad, but back home he is struggling to unite Democrats and even environmentalists around a key piece of his climate change agenda.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulator is considering a plan that would make it easier for state-owned companies to list on Britain's London Stock Exchange, a move that could give the LSE an edge in its continuing battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

U.S. Delay in Lifting Sudan Sanctions Could Hinder Cooperation

The Trump administration's move to delay permanently lifting sanctions on Sudan leaves the African country an international pariah and could hinder efforts to cooperate on intelligence, counterterrorism and aid.

NRG to Sell Assets, Slash Costs, Bowing to Activist Pressure

Buckling to pressure from activist investors, NRG Energy said Wednesday that it would sell up to $4 billion in assets, slash costs and lower its debt as part of a "transformation plan."

