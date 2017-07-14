J.P. Morgan's Profit, Revenue Rise

J.P. Morgan said its second-quarter profit rose as a boost from lending offset weaker trading results for the nation's biggest bank by assets.

Singapore's GLP Gets $11.6 Billion Offer From Chinese Group

A Chinese-backed consortium made an offer for one of the world's largest warehousing companies, Global Logistic Properties, in what would be the biggest deal ever recorded in Southeast Asia.

As Aramco Listing Looms, U.K. Regulator Mulls Rule Change

The U.K. securities regulator is considering making it easier for state-owned companies to list on the London Stock Exchange, potentially giving it an edge in its battle with the New York Stock Exchange to woo Saudi Aramco.

Car-Sharing Companies Hit Speed Bumps as Ride-Hailing Grows

America's car-sharing industry is struggling as major operators scale back because of weak demand in certain cities, vandalism and competition from ride-hailing services.

Anthem Files Civil Suit Against Insys Therapeutics

Health-insurer Anthem Inc. has filed a civil suit alleging that drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. engaged in "fraudulent schemes" to secure reimbursement for the company's fentanyl painkiller Subsys.

Vanguard CEO McNabb to Step Down

Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb plans to step down in January after leading the indexing pioneer through a decade when it emerged as the world's second-largest money manager.

DraftKings, FanDuel Call Off Merger

Online fantasy-sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel, which set aside their fierce rivalry last year and announced plans to merge, called off the tie-up in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators.

Roku Expects to Launch IPO Before Year-End

Roku, which makes streaming media devices and software, is preparing an initial public offering it expects to launch before year-end, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Bridal Retailer Alfredo Angelo Plans to File for Bankruptcy

Bridal gown retailer Alfred Angelo planned to shutter its stores at the close of business Thursday and file for bankruptcy protection

Cargill Mulls Meat Deals as Portfolio Shifts

After revamping its sprawling food and agriculture portfolio, Cargill Inc. is considering acquisitions.

July 14, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)