Malaysia's IHH: Indirect Unit Parkway Pantai Has Set Up $2 Billion Note Program

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's private hospitals operator IHH Healthcare Bhd. (5225.KU) said Friday its indirect unit Parkway Pantai Ltd. has set up a $2 billion multi-currency medium-term note program.

IHH, which is the world's second-largest listed healthcare operator by market value after U.S. hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc., said Parkway Pantai will use the funds for general corporate requirements, according to a local stock exchange filing.

Parkway Pantai is Malaysia's second-largest private healthcare operator after KPJ Healthcare Bhd. and Singapore's biggest.

Shares of IHH closed Friday 0.5% higher at MYR5.98. Shares of the company have declined about 6% year-to-date.

July 14, 2017 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)