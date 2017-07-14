India's Exports Growth Slows in June

India's exports grew 4.4% from a year earlier to $23.56 billion in June, government data showed Friday.

That marked the tenth straight-month of increase, although it was slower than May's 8.3% rise.

Imports jumped 19% to $36.52 billion, widening the trade deficit to $12.96 billion from $8.12 billion a year earlier.

The slower rise in exports would grow concerns that international demand for Indian goods is cooling off.

