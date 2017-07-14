Health Care Stocks Higher On Regulatory Hopes - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from the outcome of Senate negotiations on the health-care bill. There were also hints earlier in the week of a more expedited approach to Food and Drug Administration approval processes emerging under new leadership. Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose after the drug giant received approval for a psoriasis product, which will come with a hefty price tag. Mylan ticked up after the FDA approved its generic version of Roche Holdings' breast cancer drug Herceptin.
