WPP Buys German Creative Agency Group Thjnk

Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Thursday it is buying German independent creative agency group thjnk AG for an undisclosed sum, as part of its plan to place greater emphasis on growth in Western Continental Europe following the U.K.'s vote to exit the European Union.

Founded in 2012 in Hamburg, with offices in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Zurich and New York, thjnk specializes in advertising, design and corporate publishing.

July 13, 2017 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)