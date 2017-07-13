What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 13, 2017).

Banks are grappling with the question of when they will have to pay depositors more to keep them from moving their money as interest rates keep rising.

Yellen said she expects forces holding down inflation to fade, allowing the Fed to keep gradually raising rates, but that the central bank could alter its plans if needed.

Stocks and government bonds rallied and the dollar fell after Yellen's remarks. The Dow climbed 123.07 points to a record 21532.14.

The Bank of Canada raised a key rate, a sign the nation's economy has turned a corner after the oil-price shock.

Visa is offering a small group of merchants money for technology upgrades in exchange for a pledge to stop accepting cash.

Iran's ambitious agenda for its oil-and-gas sector is running up against the caution of big energy firms.

Apple plans to store all cloud data for its China customers with a state-owned firm to comply with the nation's cybersecurity rules.

Former White House economic advisers are urging Trump not to impose new steel-import curbs.

RBS agreed to pay $5.5 billion to settle a U.S. probe into precrisis sales of toxic mortgage securities.

Berkshire is racing to get Texas regulators to sign off on its takeover of Oncor.

Dozens of major online firms launched protests against GOP efforts to roll back net-neutrality rules.

