Shares of telecommunications companies were lower.

The Federal Communications Commission opened a new inquiry into ways to curb unwanted robocalls Thursday, with the aim of deterring use of fake phone numbers.

The U.K. Office of Communications said it's setting up a new dedicated Openreach monitoring unit to assess whether new governance rules are being observed.

July 13, 2017 17:37 ET (21:37 GMT)