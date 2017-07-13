Retail Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.1% (22) -0.3%
-- ex autos Jun +0.2% (22) -0.3%
0830 Consumer Price Index Jun +0.1% (23) -0.1%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
-- ex food & energy Jun +0.2% (23) +0.1%
0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.3% (22) +0.0%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 76.8% (20) 76.6%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 94.7 (19) 95.1*
(Preliminary)
1000 Business Inventories May +0.3% (14) -0.2%
*End-June Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 13, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)