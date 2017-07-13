Retail Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

WATCH: House Speaker Paul Ryan holds weekly press conference

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.1% (22) -0.3%

-- ex autos Jun +0.2% (22) -0.3%

0830 Consumer Price Index Jun +0.1% (23) -0.1%

-- ex food & energy Jun +0.2% (23) +0.1%

0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.3% (22) +0.0%

0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 76.8% (20) 76.6%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 94.7 (19) 95.1*

(Preliminary)

1000 Business Inventories May +0.3% (14) -0.2%

*End-June Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

