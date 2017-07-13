Yellen: Premature to Conclude Inflation Trend Is Falling Well Short of Target

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in her second day of testimony on Capitol Hill that a stronger labor market and rising prices of imported goods supported her expectation that a recent downturn in inflation would prove transitory.

Dow at Another Record, Driven by Financial Sector

Climbing financial and technology stocks pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its 24th record of the year.

U.S. Runs $90 Billion Budget Deficit in June

The U.S. ran a budget deficit in June amid higher government spending and steady revenues. Government spending exceeded revenues by $90 billion last month, the Treasury Department said.

Trump Budget Wouldn't Balance in 10 Years, CBO Says

The Congressional Budget Office estimates President Trump's budget proposal would shrink deficits by nearly a third over the coming decade, but not nearly as much as the White House projects.

ECB's Draghi to Speak at Jackson Hole, Giving Chance to Signal Shift

Mario Draghi's address at the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference is expected to give a further sign of the ECB's growing confidence in the eurozone economy and its reduced dependence on monetary stimulus.

Economists See Fed Balance Sheet Shrinking in September

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve will start shrinking its $4.5 trillion holdings of bonds and other assets in September, and next raise short-term interest rates in December.

Forecasters Lower Economic Outlook Amid Congressional Gridlock

Early optimism that President Donald Trump would be able to revitalize the U.S. economy is fading as Congress struggles to pass major legislation, The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of economists finds.

Fed Official Says More Inflation Likely Needed Before Another Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan indicated he is likely to need to see higher inflation before supporting another interest rate rise.

Fed's Brainard Says Asset Values May Be 'A Little Stretched'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said asset valuations "look a bit stretched" but don't show additional warning signs that might otherwise heighten concerns.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose Slightly in June

A gauge of U.S. business prices ticked up in June, another signal of moderating inflation pressures.

July 13, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)